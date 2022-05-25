Rench Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 40,007,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

