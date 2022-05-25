Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 29,895,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

