REPO One Day Trading Volume Hits $911.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. REPO has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $911.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.54 or 0.56262906 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00493695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008600 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

