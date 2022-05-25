ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:RSLS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 49,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $14.40.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.