Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 20,000 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVB. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

