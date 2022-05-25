Reviewing Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

45.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 22.75% 37.83% 2.90% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 1.01 $47.52 million $2.37 5.44 Sentage $3.60 million 2.55 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Sentage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.