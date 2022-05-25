Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 118,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,068. The company has a market cap of $321.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.