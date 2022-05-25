Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:RAD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,787. The company has a market cap of $293.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

