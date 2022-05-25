RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Barclays PLC increased its position in RLI by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,054,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 139,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

