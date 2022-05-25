RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 1,967,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,286. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

