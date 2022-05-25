Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDIAF)
