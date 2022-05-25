Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

