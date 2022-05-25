Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 7,600 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 764,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 37,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The stock has a market cap of $621.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.3225 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

