Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

