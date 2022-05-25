Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,119. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

