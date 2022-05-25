Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.