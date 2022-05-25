Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 210,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

