Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $447.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

