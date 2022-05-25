Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,024. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.