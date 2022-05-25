Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. 8,343,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

