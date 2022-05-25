Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 606,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

