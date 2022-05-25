Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

LEG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 788,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,662. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

