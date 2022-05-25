Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

ROIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 54,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

