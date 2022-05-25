Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Up 4.7%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $75.25. 49,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,328,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

