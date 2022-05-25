Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. 11,014,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.