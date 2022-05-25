Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.98. 1,591,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.