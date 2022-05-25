Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,361,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 193,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 9,036,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

