Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 2,751,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

