Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.07% of Maximus worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after buying an additional 383,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $9,751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. 676,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,981. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

