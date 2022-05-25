Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 2,930 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,161. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.