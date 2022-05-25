Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 883 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,576. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $10,819,317. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

