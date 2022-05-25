Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. 574,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,654. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.