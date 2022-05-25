Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

