Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 8,697,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,874,455. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.