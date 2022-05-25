SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $23,011.45

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $23,011.45 and $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,743,634 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

