SakeToken (SAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,848.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $373,809.86 and $21,848.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars.

