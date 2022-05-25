Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,308,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,332,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.