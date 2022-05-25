Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 0.7%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.73). Approximately 16,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 156,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.72).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.89. The stock has a market cap of £96.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

