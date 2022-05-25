Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.92. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $10,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

