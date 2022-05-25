Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

