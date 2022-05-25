Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.15 and traded as low as C$13.64. Savaria shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 58,524 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.66. The company has a market cap of C$880.62 million and a P/E ratio of 67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

