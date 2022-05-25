Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 172,971 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $54,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

