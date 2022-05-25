Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 10,434 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Masimo worth $60,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.