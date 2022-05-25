Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,793 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in State Street by 1,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in State Street by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 562,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after buying an additional 367,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

