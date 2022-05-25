Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.87 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Raymond James worth $48,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.