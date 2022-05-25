Schroder Investment Management Group Has $56.01 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $56,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $257.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

