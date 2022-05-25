Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $62,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NEO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $969.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.