Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310,115 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 310,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of LKQ worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

