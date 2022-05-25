Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 81,697 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,697 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.55% of Lennox International worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $64,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.71 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

