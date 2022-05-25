Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 17.9% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 747,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,734. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

